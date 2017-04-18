The Asian Age | News

Pakistan likely to hand over Jadhav chargesheet to India

Published : Apr 18, 2017, 1:53 am IST
The alleged RAW agent was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial in Pakistan this month.

File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage'. (Photo: PTI)
Islamabad: Pakistan is likely to hand over attested copies of the chargesheet and the court order against alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to India, officials said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry said that the issue was discussed and “most people think there is no harm in providing India these details”.

“Providing consular access may not be on the cards, but the copies of the chargesheet and the court order may soon be made available to India. They details of the case have already been in the media so there is no great opposition on this issue,” an official said.

Last week, India asked Pakistan to provide attested copies of the court order and the chargesheet against Jadhav. Indian high commissioner to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale had met foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua in this regard. The Indian envoy had also demanded consular access to the convicted spy.

The alleged Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial in Pakistan this month. Jadhav has the right of appeal within 40 days to an appellate court and he may lodge a mercy petition to the army chief within 60 days of the decision by the appellate court.

