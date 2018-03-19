The Asian Age | News

India, All India

Kolkata mother's decomposed body found with son sitting beside it

PTI
Published : Mar 18, 2018, 8:48 pm IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2018, 9:02 pm IST

The neighbours informed police after a foul smell emanated from the house, located on Sasibhusan Dey Street.

The son, aged around 30, was found to be emaciated and not in a position to speak, a police officer of Muchipara police station said, adding, he was later taken to a state-run hospital.
 The son, aged around 30, was found to be emaciated and not in a position to speak, a police officer of Muchipara police station said, adding, he was later taken to a state-run hospital. (Photo: File | Representational)

Kolkata: The decomposed body of a 70-year-old woman was recovered on Sunday with her son sitting by the side at Bowbazar area in Kolkata, police said.

The son, aged around 30, was found to be emaciated and not in a position to speak, a police officer of Muchipara police station said, adding, he was later taken to a state-run hospital.

The neighbours informed police after a foul smell emanated from the house, located on Sasibhusan Dey Street.

Police broke open the door of the house that was bolted from inside and found the woman's decomposed body lying on the bed, the officer said.

"While the body was taken for postmortem, the son was rushed to hospital as he appeared unwell and without food for days," he said.

According to the neighbours, the woman had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time, police said.

