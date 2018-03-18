‘Secularism vs communalism’ contest in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

The Congress has charged the BJP of vitiating the atmosphere by polarising the electorate.

New Delhi: The upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka saw a special mention in the Congress plenary. Speaking on the political resolution being discussed in the plenary, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said the state Assembly elections will see a “secularism versus communalism” contest and the Congress will emerge victorious. He also said the poll results will work as a “stepping stone” for the 2019 general elections. Mr Siddaramaiah, reading from a prepared text, outlined the welfare schemes that have been initiated in Karnataka during his rule. As the campaigning is already underway in the state, the BJP had fielded its fiery chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take on the state government.

