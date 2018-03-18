The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 18, 2018 | Last Update : 05:16 AM IST

India, All India

‘Secularism vs communalism’ contest in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 18, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2018, 3:31 am IST

The Congress has charged the BJP of vitiating the atmosphere by polarising the electorate.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka saw a special mention in the Congress plenary. Speaking on the political resolution being discussed in the plenary, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said the state Assembly elections will see a “secularism versus communalism” contest and the Congress will emerge victorious. He also said the poll results will work as a “stepping stone” for the 2019 general elections. Mr Siddaramaiah, reading from a prepared text, outlined the welfare schemes that have been initiated in Karnataka during his rule. As the campaigning is already underway in the state, the BJP had fielded its fiery chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take on the state government.

The Congress has charged the BJP of vitiating the atmosphere by polarising the electorate.

Tags: siddaramaiah, yogi adityanath, karnataka
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

2

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

3

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

4

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

5

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham