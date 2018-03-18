The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 18, 2018 | Last Update : 11:25 AM IST

India, All India

Over 200 farmers in Ahmednagar reclaim land acquired by Nirav Modi

PTI
Published : Mar 18, 2018, 9:29 am IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2018, 9:27 am IST

The land is among the properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate as a part of its probe against Modi who has fled the country.

Farmers in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra claimed that fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi had acquired their lands at less than prevailing rates. (Photo: File)
 Farmers in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra claimed that fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi had acquired their lands at less than prevailing rates. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Farmers in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Saturday claimed that fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi, prime accused in the alleged Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National Bank fraud, had acquired their lands at less than prevailing rates.

A group of over 200 farmers, who arrived in bullock carts at the tract of land at Khandala in Karjat tehsil, ploughed a part of it using a tractor as a symbolic reclaiming of possession.

They will start cultivation on the full 125 acres of the acquired land soon, farmers said.

Saturday’s protest was meant to show that farmers have reclaimed their land, which was acquired on behalf of Nirav Modi’s Firestar company some years ago, they said.

The land is among the properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate as a part of its probe against Modi who has fled the country, said a farmer activist.

Protesting farmers also carried the tricolour and portraits of King Shivaji and Dr BR Ambedkar. They carried the banner of ‘Kaali Aai Mukti Sangram’, a local farmers’ organisation.

“The land was acquired from farmers at around Rs 15,000 per acre, whereas the government rate for land compensation in the area is around Rs 20 lakh per acre now,” lawyer and activist Karbhari Gawli, who was part of Sunday’s protest, told PTI over phone from Ahmednagar.

A police official from the Karjat police station said no “untoward incident” was reported from Khandala village on Saturday.

Tags: nirav modi, pnb fraud case, ahmednagar, kaali aai mukti sangram
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

2

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

3

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

4

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

5

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Niger Tuareg Festival sees celebration of culture

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham