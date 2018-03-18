The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 18, 2018 | Last Update : 05:16 AM IST

India, All India

Lalu Yadav shifted to hospital, Tej rushes to Ranchi

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Mar 18, 2018, 2:27 am IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2018, 4:18 am IST

The RJD chief has had a history of cardiac ailments. Three major heart surgeries were performed on him in 2014.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: AP)
 RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: AP)

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was rushed to Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after he complained of uneasiness on Saturday.

He has been shifted to cardiology wing of the hospital. If sources are to be believed doctors who performed tests on him found an abnormal rise in his blood pressure and diabetes. Mr Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap also rushed to Ranchi on Saturday.

“I have come here to visit my father who has been shifted to hospital from jail. He has been suffering from severe stomach ailments and is on medication related to various other diseases,” Tej Pratap told reporters.

The RJD chief has had a history of cardiac ailments. Three major heart surgeries were performed on him in 2014.

According to RJD leaders close to the Yadav’s family, “a valve was replaced and his aorta was also repaired by a team of experts in Mumbai at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai three years ago. He has been since under medication”.

The doctors attending on him, however, said that “besides hypertension and diabetes he is also suffering from the fistula related disease. We have asked him to take light food”.

Speaking on the issue, senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who was also in Ranchi, on Saturday said, “Every party worker today is praying for his health. We hope that he will get well soon”.

Lalu’s lawyer in January had submitted a petition before the CBI judge seeking leniency in awarding the quantum of punishment citing health-related issues. “Lalu Yadav’s consuls had informed the court about his open heart surgery, lung infection, diabetes, and hypertension,” RJD supporters said.

Lalu, who has been convicted in three fodder scam cases, is expecting CBI court verdict in the fourth case related to fraudulent withdrawal of `3.31 crores from Dumka treasury case.

Lawyers said that special CBI court had earlier fixed the date for the verdict on March 15, but it was postponed till Monday after Lalu filed a petition seeking the then accountant general (AG) of Patna and two other officers to be summoned as accused in the case. Besides Lalu Yadav, former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra and 28 0thers are accused in the case.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, tej pratap yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

2

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

3

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

4

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

5

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham