Lalu Yadav shifted to hospital, Tej rushes to Ranchi

The RJD chief has had a history of cardiac ailments. Three major heart surgeries were performed on him in 2014.

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was rushed to Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after he complained of uneasiness on Saturday.

He has been shifted to cardiology wing of the hospital. If sources are to be believed doctors who performed tests on him found an abnormal rise in his blood pressure and diabetes. Mr Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap also rushed to Ranchi on Saturday.

“I have come here to visit my father who has been shifted to hospital from jail. He has been suffering from severe stomach ailments and is on medication related to various other diseases,” Tej Pratap told reporters.

The RJD chief has had a history of cardiac ailments. Three major heart surgeries were performed on him in 2014.

According to RJD leaders close to the Yadav’s family, “a valve was replaced and his aorta was also repaired by a team of experts in Mumbai at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai three years ago. He has been since under medication”.

The doctors attending on him, however, said that “besides hypertension and diabetes he is also suffering from the fistula related disease. We have asked him to take light food”.

Speaking on the issue, senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who was also in Ranchi, on Saturday said, “Every party worker today is praying for his health. We hope that he will get well soon”.

Lalu’s lawyer in January had submitted a petition before the CBI judge seeking leniency in awarding the quantum of punishment citing health-related issues. “Lalu Yadav’s consuls had informed the court about his open heart surgery, lung infection, diabetes, and hypertension,” RJD supporters said.

Lalu, who has been convicted in three fodder scam cases, is expecting CBI court verdict in the fourth case related to fraudulent withdrawal of `3.31 crores from Dumka treasury case.

Lawyers said that special CBI court had earlier fixed the date for the verdict on March 15, but it was postponed till Monday after Lalu filed a petition seeking the then accountant general (AG) of Patna and two other officers to be summoned as accused in the case. Besides Lalu Yadav, former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra and 28 0thers are accused in the case.