Confusion being spread about MSP for crops: Modi

The Prime Minister’s comments came in the context of continuous farmers’ protests since June last year.

New Delhi: With the Opposition parties targeting the government over farmers’ unrest, Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out saying “critics were trying to confuse and demotivate farmers on the new MSP policy”. He tried to assure rural India that the “government will calculate costs in a way which will include expenses on hired and family labour, irrigation, inputs, interest on working capital, land revenue paid by farmers to state governments, and rent on machinery and leased land”.

Addressing a “Krishi Unnati Mela”, an annual event of the Agriculture Ministry, Mr Modi said that doubling of farmers’ income is one of the key focus areas of the government.

The Prime Minister’s comments came in the context of continuous farmers’ protests since June last year. Farmers across the country are demanding remunerative prices and loan waiver after consecutive years of record harvest led to a sharp fall in commodity prices which hit farm revenues and incomes.

“Reforming agriculture markets is a focus area and the government is trying to connect farmers from local to global markets,” Mr Modi said.

He added that the Centre is trying to ensure that farmers receive better prices for their crops mentioned about the budgetary provision under which MSP will be determined in a way which will ensure 50 per cent returns over costs borne by the farmer.

In the Union Budget 2018-19, the government took a decision to ensure right prices to farmers for their produce, he said.

Despite the challenges in farming, the Centre has set a goal to double farm incomes by 2022 and the government is making progress through steps like providing soil health card and mandating 100% neem coating of urea to raise production and cut costs, the Prime Minister said.

Modi in his speech also mentioned schemes like crop insurance and irrigation that are making a difference to farmers’ lives, and new ones like ‘operation greens’ focusing on the horticulture sector.