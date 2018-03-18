The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 18, 2018 | Last Update : 05:16 AM IST

India, All India

Confusion being spread about MSP for crops: Modi

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 18, 2018, 4:31 am IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2018, 4:29 am IST

The Prime Minister’s comments came in the context of continuous farmers’ protests since June last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a stall during the inauguration of “Krishi Unnati Mela 2018” in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a stall during the inauguration of “Krishi Unnati Mela 2018” in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the Opposition parties targeting the government over farmers’ unrest, Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out saying “critics were trying to confuse and demotivate farmers on the new MSP policy”. He tried to assure rural India that the “government will calculate costs in a way which will include expenses on hired and family labour, irrigation, inputs, interest on working capital, land revenue paid by farmers to state governments, and rent on machinery and leased land”.

Addressing a “Krishi Unnati Mela”, an annual event of the Agriculture Ministry, Mr Modi said that doubling of farmers’ income is one of the key focus areas of the government.

The Prime Minister’s comments came in the context of continuous farmers’ protests since June last year. Farmers across the country are demanding remunerative prices and loan waiver after consecutive years of record harvest led to a sharp fall in commodity prices which hit farm revenues and incomes.

“Reforming agriculture markets is a focus area and the government is trying to connect farmers from local to global markets,” Mr Modi said.

He added that the Centre is trying to ensure that farmers receive better prices for their crops mentioned about the budgetary provision under which MSP will be determined in a way which will ensure 50 per cent returns over costs borne by the farmer.

In the Union Budget 2018-19, the government took a decision to ensure right prices to farmers for their produce, he said.

Despite the challenges in farming, the Centre has set a goal to double farm incomes by 2022 and the government is making progress through steps like providing soil health card and mandating 100% neem coating of urea to raise production and cut costs, the Prime Minister said.

Modi in his speech also mentioned schemes like crop insurance and irrigation that are making a difference to farmers’ lives, and new ones like ‘operation greens’ focusing on the horticulture sector.

Tags: narendra modi, msp policy, krishi unnati mela
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

2

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

3

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

4

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

5

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Niger Tuareg Festival sees celebration of culture

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham