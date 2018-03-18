The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 18, 2018 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

India, All India

3 AIIMS doctors killed, 4 injured in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

PTI
Published : Mar 18, 2018, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2018, 11:22 am IST

The seven doctors were travelling to Agra from Delhi in an SUV which rammed into a canter around 2.30 am, police said.

The SP said immediate help was provided as the information reached the police through dial 100. The canter driver abandoned his vehicle and fled, the police officer said. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 The SP said immediate help was provided as the information reached the police through dial 100. The canter driver abandoned his vehicle and fled, the police officer said. (Photo: AP | Representational)

Mathura: Three AIIMS doctors, two of them women, died early on Sunday and four others of the same institute were injured in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura, police said.

The seven doctors were travelling to Agra from Delhi in an SUV which rammed into a canter around 2.30 AM, they said.

While three doctors died on the spot, the four others were rushed to a private hospital here. They were then referred to the AIIMS trauma centre, SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

The speeding SUV rammed the canter and partially entered into it, he said, adding three of them succumbed to injuries on the accident spot, while four injured doctors were rushed to a nearby private hospital for first aid.

The deceased have been identified as lady doctors Dr Yashprit (25) and Dr Hembala (about 25), and Dr Harshad (35) . According to Shukla, Dr Jitendra, Dr Mahesh, Dr Abhinav and lady doctor Dr Catherine were later rushed to the AIIMS.

The SP said immediate help was provided as the information reached the police through dial 100. The canter driver abandoned his vehicle and fled, the police officer said.

Tags: accident, aiims, yamuna expressway
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

MOST POPULAR

1

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

2

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

3

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

4

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

5

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Niger Tuareg Festival sees celebration of culture

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham