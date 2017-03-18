The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 18, 2017 | Last Update : 07:40 PM IST

India, All India

Yogi Adityanath: BJP’s UP CM in saffron robe

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 18, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2017, 7:07 pm IST

Born as Ajay Singh Bisht, the 44-year-old is known to exercise considerable clout in east-UP districts.

BJP leader and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
 BJP leader and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: BJP ended days-long suspense over who would be the next Uttar Pradesh chief minister and named five time MP Yogi Adityanath for the top post on Friday evening.

Born as Ajay Singh Bisht, the 44-year-old is known to exercise considerable clout in east-UP districts, including Gorakhpur. He is the head priest of the Gorakhnath Mutt, a position he took over after the death of his father in September 2014.

A star campaigner of the party in the run up to the UP Assembly polls, Adityanath is considered to be the mascot of the party's Hindutva-wrapped agenda of development.

He began his political career quite early in his life and was the youngest MP in the 12th Lok Sabha at the ripe age of 26. In 2002, he went on to find the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), which has often been mired in controversies. 

The organisation was charged by the police in the 2005 riots in Mau, its members were accused of inciting riots, murder, and arson and were arrested.

In 2007, Adityanath himself faced arrest and was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was jailed along with his supporters for allegedly stoking communal tensions in Gorakhpur and breaking police curfew by venturing into a troubled area where clashes had broken out between Hindus and Muslims.

His arrest only led to further unrest as the HYV was accused of burning two coaches of the Mumbai bound Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan Express in retaliation.

Earlier last year, the HYV had demanded that the BJP name Adityanath as its chief ministerial face for the 2017 assembly polls. However, Aditynath’s name was nowhere in the CM race until this week.

Tags: yogi adityanath, up cm, bjp, head priest
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Parody of ‘BBC Dad’ interview shows how moms are pros

2

Online security: Restrict app permissions, be safe

3

Hinduja brothers retain wealthiest Asians tag in UK for 2017

4

Confirmed: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are a couple!

5

Former racing champion Ashwin Sundar, wife die in mishap

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham