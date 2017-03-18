Woman IPS officer to head train blast probe

The IPS officer shot into news when the video showing her taking on the Bodo militants in Assam jungles had gone viral a few years ago.

Bhopal: Assam cadre IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar, known for crushing Bodo militancy in her earlier assignment as Sonitpur district SP in the Northeast state, is heading the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the March 7 blast in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train.

Sanjukta, who took down 16 Bodo militants and arrested over five dozen tribal insurgents in just 15 months while leading counter-insurgency in the Assam district earlier, arrived here from Delhi on Thursday to take over the probe from Madhya Pradesh anti-terrorist squad (ATS).

She has already visited Sujalpur where the blast in the train was carried out by suspected ISIS terrorists Mohmmad Danish, Atif Muzzaffar and Syed Mir Hussein. They were arrested by MP ATS barely four hours after the incident. All the three accused were remanded to NIA custody till March 27 by a local court here on Thursday.

The 2006 batch IPS officer shot into news when the video showing her taking on the Bodo militants in Assam jungles had gone viral a few years ago.

She was considered a terror for militants in Assam for her ruthless and audacious counterinsurgency operations in militancy-infested regions in Assam.

She is married to Assam cadre IAS officer P.Gupta and has a son.