To plug gaps in drug sales, government plans e-platform

THE ASIAN AGE. | TEENA THACKER
Published : Mar 18, 2017, 12:48 am IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2017, 12:45 am IST

The decision has been taken following representations regarding the need for regulating sale of drugs in an efficient manner.

To take all stakeholders on board, the ministry has asked for suggestions and comments within 30 days on the porposed e- portal. (Representational image)
 To take all stakeholders on board, the ministry has asked for suggestions and comments within 30 days on the porposed e- portal. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Soon, chemists and druggists or e-pharmacy outlets will have to maintain the details of all medicines sold or recieved on an electronic platform so as to regulate and contain growing menace of anti microbial resistance  (AMR) in the country.  

With an aim to plug gaps in the sale of drugs both online and otherwise, the Union health ministry proposes to establish an e-portal for regulating sale of medicines. According to the proposed rules under the new e-portal, the retailers, chemist/e-pharmacist outlet will be permitted to sell a medicine or drug only after they get registered on the e-portal.  

The decision has been taken following representations regarding the need for regulating sale of drugs in an efficient manner. “The objective of such regulation would be to ensure availability of right drugs that meet the standards of quality to every person, in need of medicines, curbing anti-microbial resistance (AMR) and also regulating supply of medicines through online/internet to persons or other entities in outside India,” the health ministry said.

To be developed by an autonomous body under the health ministry, once done, all manufacturers will have to get registered with the portal and enter data relating to sale of drugs on e-platform to different distributors including the stockists/wholesalers with batch number, quantity supplied and expiry date of the batch.

To take all stakeholders on board, the ministry has asked for suggestions and comments within 30 days on the porposed e- portal.

According to the proposal, medicines other than drugs included in Schedule H, H1 and X will be dispensed to any person only against prescription of a registered medical practitioner. “However, in case of a few identified medicines, any other person specifically authorised (such as ASHA) to distribute a particular class of medicines may do so,” it said.

Importantly, the health ministry also suggests that hospitals and other clinical establishments or authorised persons, both in the public sector and the private sector, to enter details of medicines dispensed or distributed/issued/made available to patients as also details of any adverse reaction, etc on the portal. “The details of medicines dispensed will be entered in the eplatform and bills will be generated through the system. Such details will include prescribing doctor’s Registration number (MCI or State Medical Council or the Dental Council of India) or other authorised person’s identity number, the name and registration number of the dispensing chemist and the quantity supplied, etc

It also recommends, that no export of anti-bacterial or any habit forming drug shall be permitted against internet orders.

