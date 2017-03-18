The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 18, 2017 | Last Update : 02:59 AM IST

India, All India

Cricket carnival draws Kashmiris to Dubai

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Mar 18, 2017, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2017, 1:39 am IST

Expatriates from across the Gulf flock to watch Season 2 final of Kashmir Super League.

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin
 Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin

Srinagar: Kashmiri expatriates living in the Gulf and beyond are converging at Dubai next week to grace the final of the Season 2 of “Kashmir Super League” (KSL). Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin is likely to be the “chief guest” at the event.

As many as 40 prominent people from Jammu and Kashmir, including journalists, academicians, artists, poets, playwrights, attorneys, entrepreneurs and civil society leaders are also flying to Dubai from Srinagar, Jammu and Delhi to watch the final and be part of the concluding ceremony of the cricket tournament, the first of its kind organised by Kashmiri diaspora on foreign soil.

The final will be played between Razay Kadal Super Heroes and Rajbagh Sports. As these two, all other teams which have participated in the tournament have been named after “forgotten” bridges, wetlands, shrines and various other significant places in the Valley.

The aficionados from the Valley after cutting across individual, political and religious ideologies launched the KSL as a vehicle to promote Kashmir’s culture and heritage in the Gulf and, at the same time, reconnect with their roots back home. “It is totally apolitical and has become a game-changer for the Kashmiris working and seeking jobs in the Gulf,” said one of the organisers.

It all began a year ago when about 10 Kashmiri youth and budding cricketers working as professionals in IT, telecom and business management sectors in Dubai came together to launch KSL with a view to “bring together the Kashmiri expatriates living and working in the Emirates,” said Inayat Fazili, the KSL management and enterprise manager.

Initially, there were just four teams which began playing the Twenty20 tournament, sponsored by “Dre Homes” — a real estate company — and was named as “Dre Homes Kashmir Super League”. Since many Kashmiris enthusiasts came forward to become part of the initiative, the number of teams which have played in Season 2 of the KSL in Ajman Oval Stadium, about 30 km from Dubai, rose to 14, comprising 224 cricketers from the Valley, said Sheikh Feroz, a Kashmiri businessman and a staunch supporter of the KSL. The Season 2 of the KSL was inaugurated by cricketer Parvez Rasool on January 6 and on every Friday, the weekly off-day in the Gulf, and other chosen days during the past two-and-a-half months, the Indian Premier League (IPL) “moments were recreated by the Kashmiri expatriates” in Ajmal Oval Stadium.

On March 24, when the finals will be played, an event has been planned to greet the players and also to “broaden and enlighten” the concept of sports among the Kashmiri youngsters, assures the invitation letter to Mr Azharuddin.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, mohammad azharuddin, kashmir super league

MOST POPULAR

1

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: Openers lead India's solid reply to Australia's 451 in Ranchi

2

'BJP has won, leave the village', posters tell Muslims in Bareilly

3

AIB's latest video is a hilarious take on the workplace

4

Patrizia Panico is 1st woman coach of Italian men's team

5

Political parties spent over Rs 5,500 cr on UP poll campaign alone: study

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham