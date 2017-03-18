The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

BJP makes it official, Yogi Adityanath is Uttar Pradesh CM

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 18, 2017, 6:07 pm IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2017, 6:08 pm IST

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will be held tomorrow in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 BJP MP Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: After hours of deliberation, BJP named its firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of  Uttar Pradesh.

The fifth-term Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur is the mascot of the party's Hindutva-wrapped agenda of development. Adityanath's ascension can strengthen the BJP's 'Hindutva' establishment in the state, but may provide enough fodder to the opposition to attack the saffron party on lines of 'divisive politics'.

Until Friday, Union Minister Manoj Sinha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and eight-time MLA from Shahjahanpur Suresh Khanna were being projected as the main contenders for the post by their partymen.

The BJP marked an astounding victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by winning 325 seats out of 403, thus dislodging the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) from power.

Tags: yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

