Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020 | Last Update : 03:33 AM IST

India, All India

Now, slipper thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar, 1 held

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Feb 18, 2020, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2020, 1:59 am IST

The incident occurred while Mr Kumar was addressing a public meeting at Lakhisarai in Bihar.

Kanhaiya Kumar
 Kanhaiya Kumar

Patna: A youth was taken in custody on Monday after he made an attempt to throw a slipper at former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar.

The youth was thrashed by supporters of Kanhaiya Kumar before being taken into custody by the police. The incident occurred while Mr Kumar was addressing a public meeting at Lakhisarai in Bihar.

Calling Kanhaiya Kumar a “traitor”, the youth said that he has been upset with the ongoing agitation against the CAA, NPR and NRC. He also called himself a Godse supporter and said that “attacks against Kanhaiya Kumar will continue”.

The youth identified as Chandan Kumar Gore was rushed to a local government hospital. Talking to reporters, he said, “Kanhaiya Kumar has been trying to create an atmosphere of hatred through his speeches, but Left ideology will not work in our country. Patriots like me are not worried about being beaten up.”

Mr Kumar has raised the political temperature in Bihar by leading a massive Jan Gan Man Yatra to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NRC.

Organisers of the programme told this newspaper that he has been facing regular violent attacks during his statewide tour. Activists accompanying him said that this was the ninth attack in two weeks and slogans being raised by people indicate that they belong to a particular ideology.

“Bihar today needs employment and not NPR. I would like to urge the state government to pass a resolution to prevent the implementation of CAA, NPR and NRC,” Kanhaiya Kumar said.

Tags: kanhaiya kumar, citizenship amendment act

Latest From India

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo: AP)

CDS outlines new military commands

Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Bengal govt to provide Z-plus security to Prashant Kishor

Union minister Harsh Vardhan interacts with Wuhan-returned Indians after they were released from the ITBP quarantine facility in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

First suspected nCoV death in Tamil Nadu

In a rare but bold step to prevent question paper leak and cheating by students during the Madhyamik (secondary) examination in West Bengal, the state panel of secondary education Monday announced that internet services would remain suspended for two hours in 42 blocks of the state during examination hours.

West Bengal: Internet services to be suspended for exams

MOST POPULAR

1

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

2

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

3

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

4

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

5

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham