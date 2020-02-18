Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020 | Last Update : 07:39 AM IST

India, All India

CDS outlines new military commands

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Feb 18, 2020, 3:28 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2020, 3:28 am IST

The commander will focus on the whole Indian Ocean Region.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo: AP)
 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India will have a peninsular command for maritime security, a separate J&K theatre command, and air defence command, said Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat on Monday. He said that India will start rolling theatre command by 2022 but air defence command will be the first to be set up by the beginning of 2021 and a peninsular command by end of 2021.

Gen. Rawat said that by the end of 2020 directive will be issued to set up a study group for the theatreisation, under which personnel and assets from army, navy and air force in an area will come under single commander to effective strike at the enemy.   

He said under the study J&K could be a single theatre command. Currently Kashmir Valley till Akhnoor is under Indian Army’s Northern Command and the rest of the Jammu region comes under Western Command. Gen Rawat said that there could be 2-5 theatre commands  along the western and northern borders. He said that there could be either one command for China or two separate commands one east of Nepal and another west of Nepal.

Gen. Rawat said that Navy’s eastern and western command could be combined under one commander, the Peninsular Command as India face threats like 26/11. The commander will focus on the whole Indian Ocean Region. “The Commander will be free to transfer ships from western to eastern command as per the threat perception and will be in better position to manage the security of the region as he will be on ground,” said Gen. Rawat. He said that a study will be set up on 31st March 2020 and the peninsular command is expected to take shape by end of 2021 and some of the assets of army and air force will also be transferred to it.

He said that study has been initiated for setting up a air defence command which will be under Air Force and will be responsible for the air defence of the country. “The study will be submitted by 31st March this year and it will take at least one year to set up the command,” said Gen Rawat. He said most of the air defence assets of army, navy will be transferred to the new command so that there is better co-ordination and quick reaction during an air attack on the country.  

The Chief of Defence Staff also said that government plans to have a separate training and doctrinal command modelled on similar structure in the US, while a separate command will be set up to take care of logistical requirements of the three services.

Tags: bipin rawat, indian ocean region

Latest From India

Bipin Rawat (Photo: AP)

CDS outlines new military commands

Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Bengal govt to provide Z-plus security to Prashant Kishor

Union minister Harsh Vardhan interacts with Wuhan-returned Indians after they were released from the ITBP quarantine facility in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

First suspected nCoV death in Tamil Nadu

In a rare but bold step to prevent question paper leak and cheating by students during the Madhyamik (secondary) examination in West Bengal, the state panel of secondary education Monday announced that internet services would remain suspended for two hours in 42 blocks of the state during examination hours.

West Bengal: Internet services to be suspended for exams

MOST POPULAR

1

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

2

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

3

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

4

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

5

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham