Bengal govt to provide Z-plus security to Prashant Kishor

Kolkata: Close on the heels of his expulsion from the JD-United for opposing the CAA, political strategist Prashant Kishor’s proximity with the ruling Trinamul Congress in West Bengal is only growing as the state government has now decided to provide Z-plus security cover to him.

The development came on Monday after chief minister Mamata Banerjee gave her approval to the decision in view of the assessment of threats by the intelligence branch of the state police. Mr Kishor would now be escorted by a team of commandoes armed with tactical weapons, sources revealed.

In his case, the security contingent would be drawn from the state police, according to sources in the state home department. Since the Trinamul roped in Mr Kishor after its poor show in the Lok Sabha election last year and appointed his political consulting firm: Indian Political Action Committee for party’s strategy for its success in 2021, his movements have so far remained secret on most occasions.

Lashing out at the Trinamul Congress, state BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh alleged, “Mr Kishor has become the biggest asset to the Trinamul and a VIP now.”