Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020 | Last Update : 03:32 AM IST

India, All India

Bengal govt to provide Z-plus security to Prashant Kishor

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 18, 2020, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2020, 1:55 am IST

Kishor would now be escorted by a team of commandoes armed with tactical weapons, sources revealed.

Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)
 Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Close on the heels of his expulsion from the JD-United for opposing the CAA, political strategist Prashant Kishor’s proximity with the ruling Trinamul Congress in West Bengal is only growing as the state government has now decided to provide Z-plus security cover to him.

The development came on Monday after chief minister Mamata Banerjee gave her approval to the decision in view of the assessment of threats by the intelligence branch of the state police. Mr Kishor would now be escorted by a team of commandoes armed with tactical weapons, sources revealed.

In his case, the security contingent would be drawn from the state police, according to sources in the state home department. Since the Trinamul roped in Mr Kishor after its poor show in the Lok Sabha election last year and appointed his political consulting firm: Indian Political Action Committee for party’s strategy for its success in 2021, his movements have so far remained secret on most occasions.

Lashing out at the Trinamul Congress, state BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh alleged, “Mr Kishor has become the biggest asset to the Trinamul and a VIP now.”

Tags: prashant kishor

Latest From India

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo: AP)

CDS outlines new military commands

Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Bengal govt to provide Z-plus security to Prashant Kishor

Union minister Harsh Vardhan interacts with Wuhan-returned Indians after they were released from the ITBP quarantine facility in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

First suspected nCoV death in Tamil Nadu

In a rare but bold step to prevent question paper leak and cheating by students during the Madhyamik (secondary) examination in West Bengal, the state panel of secondary education Monday announced that internet services would remain suspended for two hours in 42 blocks of the state during examination hours.

West Bengal: Internet services to be suspended for exams

MOST POPULAR

1

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

2

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

3

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

4

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

5

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham