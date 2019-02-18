Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 05:55 PM IST

India, All India

SC to consider urgent hearing of PIL against J&K's Article 370

PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2019, 5:40 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2019, 5:52 pm IST

Article 370 of the Constitution grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws for the state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay that his plea was of
 A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay that his plea was of "extreme national importance" and needed to be listed for urgent hearing. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would look into the plea seeking urgent hearing of a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws for the state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay that his plea was of "extreme national importance" and needed to be listed for urgent hearing.

"Give the mentioning memo to the Registrar. We will see it," the bench, which also comprised Justice Sanjiv Khanna, said.

Upadhyay, in his plea which was filed in September last year, has contended that the special provision was "temporary" in nature at the time of framing of the Constitution and Article 370(3) lapsed with the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly on January 26, 1957.

The plea also seeks a declaration from the apex court that the separate Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir was "arbitrary" and "unconstitutional" on various grounds, including that it was against the "supremacy of the Constitution of India and contrary to dictum of 'One Nation, One Constitution, One National Anthem and One National Flag'".

"The Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir is invalid mainly for the reason that the same has not yet got the assent of the President, which is mandatory as per provisions of the Constitution of India," the plea, which may come up for a hearing next week, said.

The petition, filed through advocate R D Upadhyay, claims that the maximum life span of Article 370 was only till the existence of the Constituent Assembly, that was January 26, 1950, when the national document was adopted. Article 370 is a "temporary provision" with respect to Jammu and Kashmir and restricts the applicability of various provisions of the Constitution by "curtailing" the power of Parliament to make laws on subjects which fall under the Union and Concurrent lists, it said.

Consequently, it allows the state to accord special rights and privileges to the natives, the plea said. It claimed that the Article empowered the state legislature to frame any law without attracting a challenge on the grounds of violation of the right to equality of people from other states or any other right under the Constitution.

Tags: supreme court, ranjan gogoi, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Despite a day's business loss, traders express their grief with a complete shut down over the loss of so many soldiers in a gruesome terror attack. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama terror attack: Guwahati mourns death of 40 CRPF jawans with complete shutdown

- 100 bedded dome hospital established at Kumbh Mela 2019

Narayan Seva Sansthan conducted 127 corrective surgeries at Kumbh Mela 2019

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had said that a nation cannot be held responsible for the acts of terrorists. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama terror attack: Sidhu remains firm on his stand

The CBI claimed that the Rs 1.3 crore paid to Nalini Chidambaram, a senior lawyer, was from the money collected by Saradha chit fund illegally from investors.

Saradha Chit Fund Scam: HC grants interim protection to Nalini Chidambaram

MOST POPULAR

1

Masood Azhar was shaken, rattled by just one slap from army Jawan

2

Prince William, Prince Harry’s Royal household to be split within weeks!

3

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

4

Report says Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request

5

'Plant 50 trees in govt school': HC to molestator while granting bail

more

Editors' Picks

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham