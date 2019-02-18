Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST

SC sets aside NGT order, says Sterlite plant in TN's Tuticorin can’t be reopened

At least 13 protesters were killed when the police opened fire on a demonstration against the copper smelter.

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday said the Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin can’t be reopened and set aside the National Green Tribunal order.

The court directed Vedanta, the company that owns the plant, to approach the Madras High Court against the Tamil Nadu government’s order to close it down.

There were violent protests in May 2018 against the closure of the Sterlite unit.

