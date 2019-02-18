Sacrifice by jawans will not go in vain, says Rajnath Singh

The entire nation stands united in these hours,” the minister said while addressing a meeting of booth-level party workers at Bhadrak in Odisha.

Bhubaneswar: Union home minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the sacrifice of martyred CRPF jawans who died in a terrorist attack in Pulwama will not go in vain.

“The sacrifice of our brave jawans will not go in vain. Our soldiers have been given complete freedom for a strong retaliation against the perpetrators. The entire nation stands united in these hours,” the minister said while addressing a meeting of booth-level party workers at Bhadrak in Odisha.

Taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s indirect attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with “Chowkidar Chor Hai (The watchman, Mr Modi, is a thief)” remarks, Mr Singh said, “Chowkidar Pure Hai, Dobara PM Banna Sure Hai, Desh Ki Sari Samasyayon Ka Wahi Cure Hai (Chowkidar is honest, he will surely become the Prime Minister once again and he is the solution for all issues of the country).

Before the commencement of his speech, Mr Singh, party leaders and workers present at the meeting spot observed a one-minute silent prayer to pay homage to the departed souls.

Launching attack on Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Mr Singh questioned why Odisha was lacking on all parameters of development despite a stable government in the state.

“I want to know from the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik why the state is lacking in all parameters of development despite his 19 years’ rule while many other states have made rapid strides,” Mr Singh said.

Giving examples of BJP-ruled states, the Union minister said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of those states are higher than that of Odisha. Why cannot such developmental activities take place in Odisha?” he asked.

Mr Singh also criticised the non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha and urged the party workers to make the households of the state aware about the benefits of the scheme.

He also alleged that farmers in the state are not getting proper price of their produce and agricultural outputs are not being procured at minimum support price (MSP).

“I assure the Odisha farmers that if BJP comes to power in the state, we will provide the farmers 1.5 times of their input price during procurement of crops.”

He advised the party workers to spread the message among people regarding BJP’s promise of ensuring fast development in Odisha and eradication of poverty and unemployment in the state if the party is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, he visited Iram in the district and paid floral tributes to the martyred freedom fighters.