Modi wave hasn't waned, BJP hopes to win more seats in LS polls: Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: BJP's Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa Monday said the 'Modi wave' has not waned across India and the party in Karnataka hopes to win more than 22 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has not waned. His wave is still on across the country. There have been no major and chain agitations against his rule.

In Karnataka, we are hoping to win 22 Lok Sabha seats," he told reporters here.

On media reports that some Congress leaders are planning to join the BJP, Yeddyurappa said he has no knowledge about it, but would wait for any such developments.

Yedyyurappa, however, refused to make any comments on the issue of audio clip about a purported conversation in which he is allegedly trying to lure a JD(S) MLA through his son, to topple the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had recently released the audio tape and later announced a probe by the Special Investigation Team, a move opposed by BJP which is demanding an assembly house committee inquiry or a judicial probe.

On Lok Sabha election preparations, Yeddyurappa said the party would launch 'Modi Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra' across the state in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, from February 21.

Modi and BJP president Amit Shah would address public meetings during the 'Yatra'. Senior party leaders including former Chief Ministers S M Krishna, D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar will also take part and address party workers besides public meetings.

The party also has drawn up a series of other programmes to reach out to the voters, he said.