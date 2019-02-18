Kulbhushan Jadhav hearing LIVE: Salve says 'confession' appears to be coaxed

ICJ has set timetable for public hearing in high-profile case from Feb 18 to 21 at Peace Palace in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Harish Salve who is representing India and Jadhav said it is an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention.

New Delhi/The Hague: The public hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice began on Monday. It will be a four-day public hearing in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.

India moved the ICJ in May in 2017 against the "farcical trial" by the military court of Pakistan against 48-year-old Jadhav.

Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

Here are LIVE updates:

03:40 pm: Pakistan did not provide credible evidence and failed to disclose specific offences in the Jadhav case, says Salve at the ICJ.

03:33 pm: Salve continued his arguments and said, “Pakistan offered to allow Jadhav's family to visit him, the terms were agreed and the meeting was held on 25th December, 2017. India was dismayed at the manner the meeting with Jadhav's family was conducted & wrote a letter on 27 December marking its protest.”

03:25 pm: Presenting India’s case, Harish Salve said, “On 19th June, 2017, India responded to the request for assistance in investigation and pointed that not only Jadhav had been denied consular access but no credible evidence have been provided by Pakistan to show his involvement in any act of terrorism and his (Jadhav's) purported confession clearly appears to be coaxed."

"India reminded Pakistan that it's Pakistan government which hasn't ratified SAARC convention on legal assistance in criminal matters," Salve added.

03:15 pm: Pakistan embarrassed to disclose charges against Jadhav, Salve tells ICJ.

03:10 pm: “On 30th March 2016, India reminded Pakistan of its request of consular access (for Jadhav) and received no reply. 13 reminders were sent by India on various dates,” Salve said.

03:05 pm: Salve said, “There is no manner of doubt that Pakistan was using this as a propaganda tool. Pakistan was bound to grant consular access without delay.”

02:55 pm: Harish Salve who is representing India and Jadhav said it is an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention.

02:45 pm: Public hearing begins in ICJ