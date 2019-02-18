Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 03:50 PM IST

India, All India

Kulbhushan Jadhav hearing LIVE: Salve says 'confession' appears to be coaxed

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 18, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2019, 3:48 pm IST

ICJ has set timetable for public hearing in high-profile case from Feb 18 to 21 at Peace Palace in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Harish Salve who is representing India and Jadhav said it is an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Harish Salve who is representing India and Jadhav said it is an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi/The Hague: The public hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice began on Monday. It will be a four-day public hearing in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.

India moved the ICJ in May in 2017 against the "farcical trial" by the military court of Pakistan against 48-year-old Jadhav.

Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

The ICJ has set a timetable for the public hearing in the high-profile case from Febraury 18 to 21 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Here are LIVE updates:

03:40 pm: Pakistan did not provide credible evidence and failed to disclose specific offences in the Jadhav case, says Salve at the ICJ.

03:33 pm: Salve continued his arguments and said, “Pakistan offered to allow Jadhav's family to visit him, the terms were agreed and the meeting was held on 25th December, 2017. India was dismayed at the manner the meeting with Jadhav's family was conducted & wrote a letter on 27 December marking its protest.”

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

03:25 pm: Presenting India’s case, Harish Salve said, “On 19th June, 2017, India responded to the request for assistance in investigation and pointed that not only Jadhav had been denied consular access but no credible evidence have been provided by Pakistan to show his involvement in any act of terrorism and his (Jadhav's) purported confession clearly appears to be coaxed."

"India reminded Pakistan that it's Pakistan government which hasn't ratified SAARC convention on legal assistance in criminal matters," Salve added.

03:15 pm: Pakistan embarrassed to disclose charges against Jadhav, Salve tells ICJ.

03:10 pm: “On 30th March 2016, India reminded Pakistan of its request of consular access (for Jadhav) and received no reply. 13 reminders were sent by India on various dates,” Salve said.

03:05 pm: Salve said, “There is no manner of doubt that Pakistan was using this as a propaganda tool. Pakistan was bound to grant consular access without delay.”

02:55 pm: Harish Salve who is representing India and Jadhav said it is an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention.

02:45 pm: Public hearing begins in ICJ

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, harish salve, international court of justice, vienna convention
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

SC will pronounce on Tuesday the verdict on a petition challenging Nageshwar Rao's appointment. (Photo: File)

CBI vs CBI: SC to announce verdict on petition challenging Nageshwar Rao's appointment on Tuesday

He said Singh was perhaps referring to the leaked draft survey conducted by National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). (File Photo)

BJP MP says Manmohan's jobless growth charge is factually wrong

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking quashing of the February 1 interim Budget. (Photo: File)

Interim Budget 2019: SC dismisses PIL, says no constitutional provision

'We have a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism,' Shah said at the Shakti Kendra Sammelan of BJP workers from Jaipur and Sikar. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi should announce name of leader of grand alliance: Amit Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Prince William, Prince Harry’s Royal household to be split within weeks!

2

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

3

Report says Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request

4

'Plant 50 trees in govt school': HC to molestator while granting bail

5

KJ Alphons gets troll for posting selfie with soldier's coffin, later clarifies

more

Editors' Picks

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham