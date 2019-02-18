Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 05:39 AM IST

India to take up Pak role in terror with Saudi Prince

THE ASIAN AGE.
Saudi Arabia has extremely close ties with Pakistan and wields considerable influence on it.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: India is likely to take up Pakistan’s role in the horrific Pulwama terror attack with the Saudi crown prince who arrives in India on a two-day visit starting Tuesday.

Meanwhile, according to news agency reports, the Saudi envoy in New Delhi said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India presents a “historic opportunity” to expand collaboration in all sectors. Counter-terrorism and energy security are expected to dominate the agenda for discussions during the trip.

“Saudi Arabia and India share age-old ties of friendship that are deepening with each passing day,” Saudi ambassador Saud Mohammad Al Sati was quoted by news agencies as saying.

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to India is highly anticipated and presents a historic opportunity to expand collaboration between our two friendly countries in all fields,” Saudi Ambassador Saud Mohammad Al Sati was quoted by news agencies as saying, adding, “In our common pursuit for development and stability, Saudi Arabia sees India as an important strategic partner and valued friend.”

In a statement last week, the MEA had said, “At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, HRH Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is paying his first State visit to India on February 19-20, 2019. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials and leading Saudi businessmen.”

New Delhi had also said, “During the forthcoming visit, HRH the Crown Prince of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will call on Hon’ble President and Hon’ble Vice President, and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on wide range of issues of mutual interest. The visit follows the highly successful visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia in April 2016, during which the two countries agreed to further elevate existing strategic partnership.”

The MEA had added, “India and Saudi Arabia have historically enjoyed close and friendly relations anchored in mutually beneficial partnership and extensive people to people contacts. In recent years, there has been significant progress in bilateral cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, including energy security, trade & investment, infrastructure, defence and security.”

