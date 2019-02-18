Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi tutor sexually assaults 14-year-old boy, gets arrested

PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2019, 10:25 am IST

According to police, the 35-year-old accused took the boy inside the bathroom and touched him inappropriately during a game.

The boy narrated the incident to his parents after which they approached police station. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The boy narrated the incident to his parents after which they approached police station. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by his tutor at his home in east Delhi following which the accused was arrested, police said today.

The incident took place on Friday and the accused man had been teaching him for the last couple of months, they said.

According to police, the 35-year-old accused took the boy inside the bathroom and touched him inappropriately during the game of hide and seek.

The boy's parents were not at home at the time of the incident, senior police officer Meghna Yadav said.

He narrated the incident to his parents after which they approached police station, she said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday, the DCP said.

The accused tutor was arrested on Saturday, police said.

Tags: pocso, sexual assault, delhi crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The ED told Special Judge O P Saini that Karti Chidambaram has been asked by the agency to appear before it on March 5, 6, 7 and 12. (File Photo)

Protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Karti extended in Aircel-Maxis case

Shiv Sena's editorial mouthpiece, Saamna said, 'It is unfortunate that despite there being no war, soldiers of our country are dealing with the killings.' (Photo: ANI)

Tricolour hoisted less, used more to wrap : Shiv Sena

There were violent protests in May 2018 against the closure of the Sterlite unit. (Photo: File)

SC sets aside NGT order, says Sterlite plant in TN's Tuticorin can’t be reopened

The gun battle in Pulwama comes within a week of the terror attack, which killed over 40 personnel of the CRPF. (Photo: Representational | File)

3 soldiers, officer killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple working on a foldable phone

2

Here’s how Siri could be a combined strength with Assistant and Alexa

3

Deleted messages on Twitter still available

4

Xiaomi Mi 9 confirmed for February 24th at MWC 2019

5

AI AI Yo! Zoho – India’s first AI-based Office Suite

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham