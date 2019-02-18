CRPF cautions citizens against fake online pictures

The impact of the blast was so strong that the bodies were blown to smith-ereens and flung many feet away from the site of blast.

This was the first suicide car bomb strike in Kashmir since the 2001 attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly that left 41 persons, including three suicide attackers, dead.

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday cautioned people against “fake pictures” being circulated online of body parts of its 40 soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, the deadliest terrorist strike on security forces in Kashmir Valley in three decades.

“It has been noticed that on social media some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our martyrs to invoke hatred while we stand united. Please DO NOT circulate/share/like such photographs or posts," the force said on its official Twitter handle — @crpfindia. It asked people to report any such content by sending an email to webpr-o@crpf.Gov.In.

Sources said a number of such photographs of badly mutilated bodies were being circulated and the development was brought to the notice of force officials after which the advisory was issued. The paramilitary force, which has deployed about 65,000 personnel as part of 61 battalions in Jammu and Kashmir, issued another advisory on bogus messages being circulated on social media vis-a-vis Kashmiri students based in various places in the country.

“Fake news about harassment of students from Kashmir is being propagated by various miscreants on social media. The CRPF helpline has enquired about complaints about harassment and found them incorrect. These are attempts to invoke hatred. Please DO NOT circulate such posts,” it said in its second post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, movement of paramilitary convoys by road for logistical and operational reasons will continue in J&K as it is /;necessary", the Home Ministry said ON Sunday, even though it has increased air support to carry troops to the state. In the wake of reports suggesting that the central government has rejected a proposal to ferry personnel of paramilitary forces from the Jammu-Srinagar sector by chopper, the ministry said it has significantly enhanced air courier services in all sectors to cut travel time of troops.

"Movement of convoys by road for logistical and operational reasons has been and will continue to be necessary. This is also the case with the army," the Home Ministry said.

"Fact of the matter is, over the last few years, the MHA has significantly enhanced air courier services for CAPFs in all sectors to help jawans cut down on travel time during their journey to and back from home on leave," it said.