Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST

India, All India

‘Great move’: Shatrughan Sinha lauds PM Modi over launch of Patna Metro project

PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2019, 10:57 am IST

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday praised other projects worth over Rs 33,000 crore launched in Barauni by PM Modi.

 Shatrughan Sinha tweeted, 'great move forward in terms of development and progress in Bihar'. (Photo: File)

Patna: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday hailed the Patna Metro Rail and other projects worth over Rs33,000 crores launched in Barauni by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they would usher in progress for Bihar.

"I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM of Bihar Nitish Kumar for the Patna metro project.

Great move forward in terms of development and progress in Bihar along with other projects... highly appreciated and applauded," Sinha tweeted.

Sinha is a second-term BJP MP from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat and served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Tags: shatrughan sinha, patna metro rail, pm modi, nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

