3 soldiers, officer killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

PTI
As the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them, triggering off a gun battle.

The gun battle in Pulwama comes within a week of the terror attack, which killed over 40 personnel of the CRPF. (Photo: Representational | File)
 Srinagar: Four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, defense sources said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them, triggering off a gun battle. Defense sources said four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in the encounter. A civilian was also reportedly killed but there was no confirmation so far. The area is under cordon and the operation is still on.

