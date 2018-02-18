The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 19, 2018 | Last Update : 12:08 AM IST

India, All India

Watan Ko Jano: Rajnath Singh meets J&K children, spreads message of love

ANI
Published : Feb 18, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2018, 7:27 pm IST

'Every human being should love each other. Some people don't understand this message of God,' he said.

Addressing the youth, Singh expressed happiness that these youth have visited various parts of the country and witnessed the rich cultural and historical heritage of the country. (Photo: ANI)
 Addressing the youth, Singh expressed happiness that these youth have visited various parts of the country and witnessed the rich cultural and historical heritage of the country. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday interacted with a group of school children from Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi and wished them a prosperous future.

The Home Minister met the children under the Youth Exchange Programme "Watan Ko Jano" 2017-18.

Interacting with the students, he said, "Loving each other is the biggest thing in this world. Who can do this, a person with small thinking or big thinking? Only a person with big mind can do this. Every human being should love each other. Some people don't understand this message of God."

During the session, a student also requested Singh for a picture with her.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been organising programme "Watan Ko Jano" to give exposure to the youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir about the cultural and socio-economic development taking place in other parts of the country.

Around 200 youth from the state are on a visit to different places of the country as part of the programme from February 11 to 20.

Addressing the youth, Singh expressed happiness that these youth have visited various parts of the country and witnessed the rich cultural and historical heritage of the country.

The children have visited Ajmer, Jaipur and Agra and will now visit the historical places in Delhi.

Singh urged the youth to share their experiences and spread the message of unity.

He said that unity in diversity is the unique value of the country and these children are also a reflection of it.

MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and MoS (Home) Kiren Rijiju and senior officers of the MHA were also present on the occasion.

Tags: rajnath singh, watan ko jano 2017-18, ministry of home affairs, kiren rijiju
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

2

Rani on cursing, abusing hubby Aditya Chopra, their first meet, his 3 favourite Fs

3

Winds on wings: Dutch flight makes emergency landing as man ‘won’t stop farting’

4

Hrithik Roshan vs Emraan Hashmi: Cheat India to release with Super 30 on Republic Day

5

FIFA 2018 and Bitcoin among 2017’s main spam and phishing topics

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sridevi inaugurated a noble initiative at a educational institution in Mumbai, where other celebrities were also spotted on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi flags off noble initiative, other stars lend support to event in style

Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award at an event graced by numerous celebrities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, Parineeti in attendance as Asha Bhosle receives Yash Chopra Memorial award

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

The first trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is out. The trailer launch was attended by star cast of the film Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari and also other B-town celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Daas Dev trailer launch: Richa and Aditi bond as Paro and Chandramukhi

Kriti Sanon, Amyra Dastur looked pretty at the airport, Veerey Ki Wedding stars were seen promoting their film, Taimur Ali Khan and others spotted in the city. See all exclusive Bollywood pictures. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Veerey Ki Wedding stars, Amyra Dastur clicked in the city

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in Yellow, Katrina Kaif, SRK snapped, SKTKS stars Nushrat, Sunny and Kartik attended promotional events in the city. Checkout all others exclusive pictures of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photo alert: B-town celebs SRK, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, SKTKS stars snapped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham