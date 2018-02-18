Watan Ko Jano: Rajnath Singh meets J&K children, spreads message of love

'Every human being should love each other. Some people don't understand this message of God,' he said.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday interacted with a group of school children from Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi and wished them a prosperous future.

The Home Minister met the children under the Youth Exchange Programme "Watan Ko Jano" 2017-18.

Interacting with the students, he said, "Loving each other is the biggest thing in this world. Who can do this, a person with small thinking or big thinking? Only a person with big mind can do this. Every human being should love each other. Some people don't understand this message of God."

During the session, a student also requested Singh for a picture with her.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been organising programme "Watan Ko Jano" to give exposure to the youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir about the cultural and socio-economic development taking place in other parts of the country.

Around 200 youth from the state are on a visit to different places of the country as part of the programme from February 11 to 20.

Addressing the youth, Singh expressed happiness that these youth have visited various parts of the country and witnessed the rich cultural and historical heritage of the country.

The children have visited Ajmer, Jaipur and Agra and will now visit the historical places in Delhi.

Singh urged the youth to share their experiences and spread the message of unity.

He said that unity in diversity is the unique value of the country and these children are also a reflection of it.

MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and MoS (Home) Kiren Rijiju and senior officers of the MHA were also present on the occasion.