Project Swarna: Gold-standard coaches to go to trains for 'poorest of poor'

PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2018, 2:58 pm IST
The upgrade will mean that passengers on board such trains will experience improvement in coach interiors, toilets, cleanliness, staff behaviour, catering, linen, punctuality, on-board entertainment and security. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The railways will now deliver gold-standard coaches, meant for Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains, to trains “patronised by the poorest of the poor”, a note from a meeting of senior railway board officials has said.

The upgradation work will be done under the project Swarna, which was launched in 2017 to refurbish railway coaches, but covered only the premium Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.

“Project Swarna will be extended to the second level of trains. While selecting the trains, the approach must not be elitist. The trains which are patronised by the poorest of the poor must also be identified,” says the minutes from a meeting of senior railway board officials earlier this month.

Under the project, the railways gave its zones a free hand to spend as much as ₹ 50 lakh per rake (set of coaches), which usually takes around ₹ 30-35 lakhs, to develop and create “aesthetic” and “passenger friendly” coach interiors, officials said.

It was also decided in the meeting that the principal chief mechanical engineers of all zonal railways can identify mail and express trains that can be upgraded.

The upgrade will mean that passengers on board such trains will experience improvement in coach interiors, toilets, cleanliness, staff behaviour, catering, linen, punctuality, on-board entertainment and security.

The first Swarna Rajdhani between New Delhi and Sealdah, West Bengal, was launched in November 2017.

