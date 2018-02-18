MP: BJP's Janardan Mishra cleans clogged school toilet, video goes viral

Earlier BJP leader, who has always shown immense support towards Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' mission, was spotted cleaning the streets of Rewa.

A video of the Rewa MP cleaning the toilet in Rewa's Khajuha Village has gone viral on the social media. (Photo: ANI)

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Janardan Mishra who represents Madhya Pradesh's Rewa constituency was recently seen cleaning a school toilet in a village.

A video of the Rewa MP cleaning the toilet in Rewa's Khajuha Village has gone viral on the social media.

#WATCH: BJP MP Janardan Mishra clean a school toilet in Rewa's Khajuha Village after it had clogged and been out of use due to accumulation of soil. #MadhyaPradesh (15.02.2018) pic.twitter.com/O0kx7OJ19d — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018

Earlier, the BJP leader, who has always shown immense support towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' mission, was spotted cleaning the streets of Rewa.