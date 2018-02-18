The Asian Age | News

MP: BJP's Janardan Mishra cleans clogged school toilet, video goes viral

ANI
Published : Feb 18, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2018, 12:47 pm IST

Earlier BJP leader, who has always shown immense support towards Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' mission, was spotted cleaning the streets of Rewa.

A video of the Rewa MP cleaning the toilet in Rewa's Khajuha Village has gone viral on the social media. (Photo: ANI)
 A video of the Rewa MP cleaning the toilet in Rewa's Khajuha Village has gone viral on the social media. (Photo: ANI)

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Janardan Mishra who represents Madhya Pradesh's Rewa constituency was recently seen cleaning a school toilet in a village.

A video of the Rewa MP cleaning the toilet in Rewa's Khajuha Village has gone viral on the social media.

Earlier, the BJP leader, who has always shown immense support towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' mission, was spotted cleaning the streets of Rewa.

Tags: bjp, narendra modi, swachh bharat mission, janardan mishra
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Rewa

