C'garh: 2 cops, 1 civilian killed in naxal encounter, 6 injured

ANI
Published : Feb 18, 2018, 6:59 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2018, 7:00 pm IST

Heavy exchange of fire between the troops of 202nd battalion of the CoBRA and Naxals is still underway.

Four jawans of District Reserve Guards and two jawans of Special Task Force were injured in the encounter. (Representational Image)
 Four jawans of District Reserve Guards and two jawans of Special Task Force were injured in the encounter. (Representational Image)

Sukma (Chhatisgarh): Two assistant constables and a civilian were killed and six security personnel injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday.

Heavy exchange of fire between the troops of 202nd battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and Naxals is still underway near Elarmadgu village which falls under the purview of Bhejji police station.

The injured security personnel are being airlifted to Raipur for medical treatment.

Another helicopter has been deployed to carry the mortal remains of the two jawans.

Special DG, anti-Naxal operation DM Awasthi earlier confirmed that four jawans of District Reserve Guards (DRG) and two jawans of Special Task Force (STF) were injured in the encounter.

Meanwhile, in another encounter near Errabore village in Sukma, one Naxal has been gunned down by the police.

