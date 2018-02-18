The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 18, 2018 | Last Update : 11:59 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah and CM Yogi to be star campaigners for UP bypoll

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Feb 18, 2018, 7:19 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2018, 7:20 am IST

The BJP will also hold rallies for Apna Dal (S) leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel who wields considerable influence over Kurmis.

Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah
 Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah

Lucknow: BJP president Amit Shah, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Maurya will be among the star campaigners for the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat on which bypoll will be held on March 11.

The BJP does not wish to take any chances on the Phulpur seat which was won by the BJP for the first time in 2014. The party knows that Gorak-hpur, where a by-election will also be held on the same date, is comparatively an ‘easy’ seat and has been a BJP bastion for almost three decades. The Gorakhpur seat was vac-ated with the resignation of Yogi Adity-anath after he became CM and the Phulpur seat fell vacant after Mr Keshav Maurya resigned to become deputy chief minister.

Though the BJP has not yet announced its candidates on both the seats, the party is busy drawing up a strategy to retain the seats, particularly Phulpur. “Keshav Maurya was the BJP’s first winner from Phulpur and we are determined to retain the seat. Various leaders will start campaigning as soon as the candidate is announced. Gorakhpur has been a bastion of Yogi Adityanath and retaining the seat is not much of a problem,” said a senior party functionary.

The BJP will also hold rallies for Apna Dal (S) leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel who wields considerable influence over Kurmis.

Kurmis — an OBC community — are the single largest constituents of Phulpur and constitute over four lakh out of a total of more than 19 lakh voters.

UP BJP general secretary Govind Narain Shukla said, “We will contest the elections on the achievements of the Modi and Yogi governments and ‘Sabka saath, Sabka vikas’ will be the base of our campaign”.

He said that all party leaders and workers would participate in the by-elections and create awareness about the work done by the BJP governments.

Tags: amit shah, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Hrithik Roshan vs Emraan Hashmi: Cheat India to release with Super 30 on Republic Day

2

FIFA 2018 and Bitcoin among 2017’s main spam and phishing topics

3

Spacewalking astronauts finish months of robot arm repair

4

After Priyanka Chopra, now Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Nirav Modi fraud case

5

Humans will be happy if aliens come to Earth, finds study

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award at an event graced by numerous celebrities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, Parineeti in attendance as Asha Bhosle receives Yash Chopra Memorial award

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

The first trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is out. The trailer launch was attended by star cast of the film Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari and also other B-town celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Daas Dev trailer launch: Richa and Aditi bond as Paro and Chandramukhi

Kriti Sanon, Amyra Dastur looked pretty at the airport, Veerey Ki Wedding stars were seen promoting their film, Taimur Ali Khan and others spotted in the city. See all exclusive Bollywood pictures. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Veerey Ki Wedding stars, Amyra Dastur clicked in the city

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in Yellow, Katrina Kaif, SRK snapped, SKTKS stars Nushrat, Sunny and Kartik attended promotional events in the city. Checkout all others exclusive pictures of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photo alert: B-town celebs SRK, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, SKTKS stars snapped

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham