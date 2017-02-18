The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 18, 2017 | Last Update : 08:06 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Edappadi' K Palaniswami. (Photo: PTI) TN floor test: With 122 MLAs on his side, Palanisamy wins vote of confidence
 
India, All India

Sasikala's vow has been fulfilled: TN CM Palanisami on winning confidence vote

PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2017, 8:00 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2017, 8:00 pm IST

He was apparently referring to Sasikala's earlier assertion that Jayalalithaa's government would continue in the state.

Chief Minister 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami (left). (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Minister 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami (left). (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami on Saturday said with his government winning the confidence vote in the Assembly, the vow taken by AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala has been fulfilled.

"The vow taken by our party's General Secretary V K Sasikala has been fulfilled," he said as party cadres raised slogans "Chinnama Vaazhga!" at the MGR memorial, hailing Sasikala.

He was apparently referring to Sasikala's earlier assertion that Jayalalithaa's government would continue in the state.

Palanisami, flanked by his ministers and senior party leaders, including party Deputy General Secretary, TTV Dinakaran, paid floral tributes at the memorials of party founder M G Ramachandran and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

His government won the vote of confidence by a margin of 122-11 in the assembly.

Later, talking to reporters, Palaniswami said, a party which had been nurtured by AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, was ignored by some and they wanted to unseat this government by allegedly joining hands with DMK.

"Their true face has been exposed by Saturday's result", he said.

Asked whether he would take action against those who went away from the party, he said, only the party can decide. On the issues that would be taken up, the chief minister said the first issue was to address out the severe water crisis in the state.

"The state is facing severe water crisis that was not experienced in the last 140 years. Solving the drinking water problem will be my first priority," Palaniswami said.

He said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get the relief fund for the damage caused by cyclone 'Vardah in December 2016.

Tags: edappadi k palanisami, sasikala, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

UK woman dubbed 'Queen of Benefits', addicted to getting pregnant

2

Video | Take a ‘live’ look at the Earth from the ISS in real time

3

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay's lavish star-studded reception!

4

Inmate-run beauty salon for public in Kerala's Central Prison

5

Columbia University accidentally sends acceptance notices to 277 prospective students

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham