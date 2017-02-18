Political slugfest over Army Chief’s J&K remark

Congress alludes to PM-Sharif ‘feasting’ to counter BJP charge of hurting soldiers’ morale.

A masked man hurls a stone at security forces in Srinagar on Friday. Stone-pelting protesters came out to condemn a recent warning by the Army chief of tough action against locals who hamper military operations. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Congress Friday took on the BJP over accusations that the former played politics over the remarks of Army chief General Bipin Rawat that locals in Kashmir valley who put a hurdle on counter-militancy operations would be punished. The BJP had said the Congress’ remarks have affected the morale of soldiers.

The main opposition party, however, questioned the ruling dispensation whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the martyrdom of 188 soldiers in 30 months in terror attacks did not equally affect their morale.

“Please tell if morale of our jawans wasn’t affected when Modiji feasted with PM Sharif in Pakistan as jawans sacrificed for India?” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

“Please tell if morale wasn’t affected as 188 Jawans were martyred in 30 months in terror attacks but Modiji couldn’t contain Pakistan,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Congress of speaking the language of separatists over the Army chief’s remarks.

Mr Surjewala also asked minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, whether the morale of jawans was not affected when Mr Modi invited “rogue ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence)” to investigate the Pathankot terror attack.

Mr Singh had asked political parties not to politicise the Army chief’s statements and appealed to them, including Congress, to not indulge in any kind of politicking at the cost of morale of security forces.

“Please tell if morale of Jawans wasn’t affected as BJP-PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) government gave compensation to the kin of dreaded terrorists in J&K? Please tell if morale of Jawans isn’t affected as Madhya Pradesh BJP members are caught teaming with the ISI and running a racket to spy on Army,” Mr Surjewala tweeted.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said in reply to a query on the Army chief’s remarks that “stern action” will be taken against those siding with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. He also said security forces must use restraint while dealing with people in the border state.

“The issue of internal security of the country is a serious one and there can be no compromise on it. But as I had said during the last Parliament session, atrocities should not be inflicted on innocent people,” he said.

“Action should be taken against those involved in wrongdoings (in Kashmir valley), but there is a need to adopt restraint,” Mr Scindia said.