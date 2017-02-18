The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 18, 2017 | Last Update : 01:54 AM IST

India, All India

Political slugfest over Army Chief’s J&K remark

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 18, 2017, 12:19 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2017, 12:26 am IST

Congress alludes to PM-Sharif ‘feasting’ to counter BJP charge of hurting soldiers’ morale.

A masked man hurls a stone at security forces in Srinagar on Friday. Stone-pelting protesters came out to condemn a recent warning by the Army chief of tough action against locals who hamper military operations. (Photo: AP)
 A masked man hurls a stone at security forces in Srinagar on Friday. Stone-pelting protesters came out to condemn a recent warning by the Army chief of tough action against locals who hamper military operations. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Congress Friday took on the BJP over accusations that the former played politics over the remarks of Army chief General Bipin Rawat that locals in Kashmir valley who put a hurdle on counter-militancy operations would be punished. The BJP had said the Congress’ remarks have affected the morale of soldiers.

The main opposition party, however, questioned the ruling dispensation whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the martyrdom of 188 soldiers in 30 months in terror attacks did not equally affect their morale.

“Please tell if morale of our jawans wasn’t affected when Modiji feasted with PM Sharif in Pakistan as jawans sacrificed for India?” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

“Please tell if morale wasn’t affected as 188 Jawans were martyred in 30 months in terror attacks but Modiji couldn’t contain Pakistan,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Congress of speaking the language of separatists over the Army chief’s remarks.

Mr Surjewala also asked minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, whether the morale of jawans was not affected when Mr Modi invited “rogue ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence)” to investigate the Pathankot terror attack. 

Mr Singh had asked political parties not to politicise the Army chief’s statements and appealed to them, including Congress, to not indulge in any kind of politicking at the cost of morale of security forces.    

“Please tell if morale of Jawans wasn’t affected as BJP-PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) government gave compensation to the kin of dreaded terrorists in J&K? Please tell if morale of Jawans isn’t affected as Madhya Pradesh BJP members are caught teaming with the ISI and running a racket to spy on Army,” Mr Surjewala tweeted.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said in reply to a query on the Army chief’s remarks that “stern action” will be taken against those siding with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. He also said  security forces must use restraint while dealing with people in the border state.

“The issue of internal security of the country is a serious one and there can be no compromise on it. But as I had said during the last Parliament session, atrocities should not be inflicted on innocent people,” he said.

“Action should be taken against those involved in wrongdoings (in Kashmir valley), but there is a need to adopt restraint,” Mr Scindia said.

Tags: bipin rawat, nawaz sharif, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Zimbabwe President Mugabe's wife says he could run in election 'as a corpse'

2

UK: Diners at Indian restaurant desert meals after finding cockroaches

3

Apple to assemble its iPhone SE models in India

4

Varanasi shop offers sarees for Re 1, police roped in to rein in chaos

5

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham