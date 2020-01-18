Saturday, Jan 18, 2020 | Last Update : 09:25 AM IST

India, All India

Sonia aide faces ED trouble over assets in Manhattan

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 18, 2020, 6:47 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2020, 6:47 am IST

Acting on a complaint by political activist Ravikrishna Reddy, the ED began investigating the matter.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Bengaluru: Will Sonia Gandhi confidante, senior Congress leader and former minister, K.J. George meet the same fate as D.K. Shivakumar, who was jailed during the course of investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)?

Sources said George, who is accused of amassing properties worth millions of dollars in the name of his daughter and son-in-law in Manhattan, New York, seems to be in trouble.

Acting on a complaint  by political activist Ravikrishna Reddy, the ED began investigating the matter. George, who appeared before the ED seemed to be confident that he would not be prosecuted. ED officers have asked George to furnish details of all bank accounts maintained by him and his family members, both in India and  abroad.

They have also sought details of all movable and immovable properties in India and abroad owned by him, along with proof.

The ED also asked the Congress leader to produce “Income Tax returns from the financial year 2005 onwards till date. Copies of Income Tax returns, audited balance sheet and P&L account, along with all the annexures filed by all your concerns for the financial year 2005-06 onwards and till date.”

George, after being grilled for hours, stated that he will produce all documents sought by the officials, but refused to divulge any other details to the media.

Ravikrishna Reddy, the complainant, alleged that George, being “a powerful politician since the 1990s has amassed properties in Manhattan area of New York city.

Tags: sonia gandhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

After Kerala, Punjab set to move SC against CAA

Sources in India government said that Pakistan has been conveyed “the grave concerns” as expressed amongst various quarters of the Indian civil society “at such a shocking and deplorable incident” involving minor girls from the minority Hindu community in Pakistan.

India fumes as Hindu girls abducted in Pakistan

The chargesheet has exposed the modus operandi of the “syndicate” detailing how the answersheets of the particular entrance test were routed to select candidates through middlemen in five phases.

Vyapam scam: CBI files chargesheet, names 32

DSP Davinder Singh

Pursuasive Davinder Singh won over L-G for promotion

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked

2

Google's parent Alphabet joins USD 1 trillion club

3

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

4

Step aside AirPods; these Samsung Buds will have a cool feature

5

Forget the iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham