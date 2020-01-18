Saturday, Jan 18, 2020 | Last Update : 06:26 AM IST

India, All India

NIA’s inquiry on DGP ‘as good as dead’, says Rahul

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 18, 2020, 3:36 am IST
Jan 18, 2020

Rahul questioned the silence of PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah on DSP Davinder Singh, and asked who was providing the officer protection and why.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government over the arrest of senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh. In a social media post, Mr Gandhi alleged that the decision to hand over the case to the NIA (National Investigation Agency) was the “best way to silence terrorist DSP Davinder Singh” and that any investigation into the case is now “as good as dead”.

“The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi — YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead,” Mr Gandhi wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag “#WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced And why??”

Mr Gandhi was referring to NIA chief Yogesh Chander Modi. Police had arrested DSP Singh at Mir Bazar in Kulgam district of south Kashmir along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf, besides an unidentified lawyer who was working as an over ground worker for terror outfits.

Mr Gandhi had, on Thursday, questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on DSP Davinder Singh, and asked who was providing the officer protection and why.

On Thursday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had demanded a thorough investigation saying DSP Davinder Singh’s arrest raises disturbing questions critical to India’s national security. “It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances,” Ms Gandhi tweeted, and then asked under whose order he was working.

“A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason,” she tweeted.

Apart from Ms Gandhi, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala had also asked the Centre about Davinder Singh and his connection with Hizbul and other Jammu & Kashmir terror groups.

Tags: rahul gandhi, davinder singh

