The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 18, 2019 | Last Update : 11:46 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI: Hosts 2 down as Carey, Finch depart
 
India, All India

Rahul Gandhi, like Aurangzeb, last emperor of his sultanate: BJP leader

PTI
Published : Jan 18, 2019, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2019, 11:36 am IST

Gyan Dev Ahuja questioned Rahul's claim of being a 'janeu dhari', saying his party should name priest who conducted the ceremony for it.

The Congress won 99 of the remaining 199 Rajasthan assembly seats where elections were held last month. (Photo: File)
 The Congress won 99 of the remaining 199 Rajasthan assembly seats where elections were held last month. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP vice president Gyan Dev Ahuja has compared Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, suggesting that the Congress "empire" was coming to an end.

He said the Congress president is the "last emperor" of the Congress "sultanate", just like Aurangzeb.

"Like Aurangzeb who was the last emperor of the Mughal sultanate, Rahul Gandhi is the last emperor of this sultanate. The end of the Congress is certain," he told reporters in Jaipur.

Contrary to what the BJP leader said, Aurangzeb who died in 1707, was not the "last" of his dynasty.

The last Mughal ruler was Bahadur Shah Zafar, who died in 1862. But Aurangzeb is often seen as the last of the prominent Mughal kings as the empire began disintegrating after him.

Gyan Dev Ahuja also questioned Rahul Gandhi's claim of being a "janeu dhari" (a Hindu who wears the sacred thread), saying his party should name the priest who conducted the ceremony for it.

In the past, Ahuja has courted controversy by likening cow smugglers as "terrorists". He said on Thursday that the concern for cows displayed in the Congress is nothing more than a sham.

He claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the by-election for the Ramgarh assembly seat, where polling was called off due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Laxman Singh. The Congress won 99 of the remaining 199 Rajasthan assembly seats where elections were held last month.

The bypoll for Ramgarh will take place on January 28.

In the last assembly, Gyan Dev Ahuja was an MLA from Ramgarh. He announced himself as an independent candidate for the December elections after the party denied him the ticket. He later withdrew his nomination.

Tags: bjp, gyan dev ahuja, congress, rahul gandhi, mughal sultanate
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

2

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

3

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

4

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

5

Tinder co-founder sued

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham