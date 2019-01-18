The Asian Age | News

Panel to study use of space tech in border management

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 18, 2019
Updated : Jan 18, 2019, 6:28 am IST

Home Ministry plans to implement the project with assistance of Department of Space.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh has approved setting up of a task force which would identify areas for use of space technology in improving border management.

The task force would be headed by joint secretary (border management) in the home ministry with members from BSF, Department of Space and BM Division in the home ministry. MHA had earlier consulted all stakeholders including border guarding forces, ISRO, National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and Ministry of Defence to finalise the report.

Areas like island development, border security, communication and navigation, GIS and Operations Planning System and border infrastructure development have been identified for greater use of space technology.

In order to execute the project in a time-bound manner, a short, medium and long term plan has been proposed for implementation in five years in close co-ordination with ISRO and defence ministry. Major recommendations of the report are to build capacity for border guarding forces to use space resources for security, operational planning and border infrastructure development.

As part of the plan home ministry will procure high resolution imagery and hiring of bandwidth for communications for security forces. ISRO also plans to launch a satellite for exclusive use of the home ministry.

In the long term Home Ministry will develop ground segment and network infrastructure to share satellite resources by user agencies, develop a Central Archival Facility for storing various imagery resources and dissemination of the same to user agencies.

Even deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in remote areas will be also co-ordinated by satellite communications. Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) -based GPS will provide navigation facilities for operational parties in high altitude, remote and difficult borders and Naxal areas. BSF has been designated as lead agency for implementation of ground segment and network infrastructure including establishment of Archival Facility.

Home Ministry plans to implement the project with assistance of Department of Space. This project will strengthen island and border security and facilitate development of infrastructure in border/island areas.

