The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 18, 2019 | Last Update : 03:26 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI: Hosts bowled out for 230 runs
 
India, All India

No alliance with Cong, AAP to contest all LS seats in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 18, 2019, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2019, 3:21 pm IST

The names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls will soon be announced by the party.

Rai said the decision came in the wake of the recent statements of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, opposing an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Rai said the decision came in the wake of the recent statements of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, opposing an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Putting all speculation about a pact to rest, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday declared ruled out any alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Senior AAP leader and the party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said, “No alliance with Congress, AAP will contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.”

Rai said the decision came in the wake of the recent statements of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, opposing an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"In the interest of the country, we were ready to drink the poison of the Congress, but the statements show that the Congress is still seeped in its arrogance. The AAP will contest all the Lok Sabha seats in the three states on its own," Rai said.

The names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls will soon be announced by the party.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: aap, congress, 2019 lok sabha elections, gopal rai, sheila dikshit, amarinder singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

2

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

3

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

4

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

5

Tinder co-founder sued

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham