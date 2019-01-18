Nephew to join BSP ‘movement’, says Mayawati

It is widely believed in Uttar Pradesh that by giving prominence to Akash, she is trying to attract Dalit youths ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

New Delhi: Countering allegations of nepotism against her, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday announced that she will make her nephew Akash, son of her younger brother Anand Kumar, start from scratch by allowing him to join the “BSP movement” which will give him the chance to learn the ropes.

She made the announcement amid speculations that Akash, who was seen sharing the dias with his aunt during her birthday celebrations earlier this week, was being groomed to become her successor.

Ms Mayawati claimed that there was a rise in the BSP’s popularity after its alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), and this has created unrest among some parties and leaders.

“Instead of fighting us fairly, they are making absurd remarks against us and conspiring with the help of some casteist and anti-Dalit TV channels. I will make Akash join the BSP movement and give him a chance to learn,” she said in a statement.

In 2017, the BSP chief had introduced him to senior party functionaries. She had told them that he is an MBA graduate from London and would also be involved in party affairs.

He was a prominent face during Mayawati’s recent meetings with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and during her birthday celebrations.

The BSP is often perceived as a ‘closed door’ party with little flexibility.

Accusing the “casteist and anti-Dalit” media of raising issues of nepotism, she said she was a disciple of Kanshi Ram and would give them a befitting reply.

If anyone has problems with that, so be it, her party does not care, Ms Mayawati said.

She said her younger brother Anand Kumar and his family had selflessly struggled since 2003 to support her and the BSP, but never sought a party position.

Anand Kumar was made the vice president of the BSP for "non political" affairs. But Mayawati said he stepped down from the post recently on his own to avoid allegations of nepotism.