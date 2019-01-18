The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jan 18, 2019

India, All India

Dense fog over Delhi; several flights on hold, trains delayed

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 18, 2019, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2019, 9:04 am IST

IMD said that there will be dense to very dense fog in western UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for next 2 days.

Ten trains to the national capital were also running late on Friday due to fog and low visibility. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: The departure of all flights from Delhi airport was on hold for one and a half hours on Friday and most arrivals were also affected due to bad weather, news agency ANI reported.

According to ANI, flight schedule at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was affected from 5:30am to 7am, and one international flight has been diverted as of now.

Ten trains to the national capital were also running late on Friday due to fog and low visibility.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport is the busiest in the country and sees more than 70 flight movements per hour on an average. This includes both arrivals and departures.

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that there will be dense to very dense fog at several places in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for the next two days.

