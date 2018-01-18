The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 18, 2018 | Last Update : 07:37 PM IST

India, All India

SC crisis: 4 ‘rebel’ judges meet CJI for 2nd time, 4 other justices also present

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 18, 2018, 11:17 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2018, 2:58 pm IST

Four more judges, Justices AK Sikri, NV Ramana, DY Chandrachud and UU Lalit were present in Thursday's meeting, which lasted around 30 min.

The judges questioned the 'unilateral and biased' decisions of the CJI over the allocation of important cases to junior judges. (Photo: AP)
 The judges questioned the 'unilateral and biased' decisions of the CJI over the allocation of important cases to junior judges. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In an effort to resolve the rift in the Supreme Court, the four 'rebel' judges on Thursday met Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in his chambers for the second time this week.

The four judges suggested a proposal on rostering SC judges and the allocation of important cases, a report in NDTV said.

The report said the CJI assured the 'rebel' judges that he would look into their proposal on the roster.
Four more judges -- Justices AK Sikri, NV Ramana, DY Chandrachud and UU Lalit -- were present in Thursday's meeting, which lasted around 30 minutes, according to NDTV.

The CJI briefly met three judges -- Justices Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph in the judges lounge before starting the court proceedings on Wednesday.

The move is seen as effort to resolve the unprecedented crisis that rocked the Supreme Court as well as the nation after the four judges -- Justices 
J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Jospeh -- virtually revolted against the CJI by holding a press meet on January 12.

The judges questioned the "unilateral and biased" decisions of the CJI over the allocation of important cases to junior judges.

The judges went public with their grievances against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, saying “unless the judiciary was preserved, democracy can’t be protected in the country”. 

They said though they wrote a seven-page letter to the CJI two months ago (on allocation of work), the allocation of two petitions on Friday seeking a probe into the death of former CBI sessions judge BH Loya who discharged BJP President Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case, to a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra (number 10 in the rank) triggered the controversy.

Tags: supreme court, cji, dipak misra, j chelameswar, ranjan gogoi, kurian joseph
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out how Donald Trump changed social media

2

Australian Open: Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna make winning start

3

Teenager has throat ripped open by sandwich he ate

4

Twinkle Khanna to talk about PadMan at The Oxford University

5

iPhone gets WhatsApp YouTube integration

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Aamir Khan's ambitious tournament to eradicate drought in Maharashtra was launched by eminent personalities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in presence of Fadnavis, Tata, Ambani

Aishwara Rai Bachchan was present at an event in Dubai for a leading interantional watch brand she endroses. (Photo: Instagram/ _aishwaryaraibachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabs spotlight with her style at Dubai event

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham