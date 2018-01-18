The Asian Age | News

Pak ceasefire violation along IB in Jammu kills 1 BSF jawan

PTI/ANI
Published : Jan 18, 2018
Updated : Jan 18, 2018, 12:02 pm IST

'BSF troops are giving a befitting reply', Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, Arun Manhas, said.

A BSF personnel died in the heavy shelling. He has been identified as head constable Suresh. He was a native of Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)
 A BSF personnel died in the heavy shelling. He has been identified as head constable Suresh. He was a native of Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was on Thursday killed and another injured as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled Indian positions along the International Border in RS Pura sector of Jammu. Three civilians have also reportedly been injured in the heavy firing.

"BSF troops are giving a befitting reply," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, Arun Manhas, said.

A BSF personnel died in the heavy shelling. He has been identified as head constable Suresh. He was a native of Tamil Nadu.

The firing and shelling on the Border Out Posts and civilian areas in RS Pura sector started at 2100 hours on Wednesday, a BSF official said.

Shells fired by Pakistan landed in Arnia belt and hit several villages as well.

"The district administration has asked all its officers to remain in a state of highest preparedness in view of continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan," he said.

However, the villagers have not been evacuated so far, he said.

