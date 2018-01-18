The Asian Age | News

Another rape in Haryana: 20-yr-old married woman gangraped by two

Published : Jan 18, 2018, 6:03 pm IST
The woman alleged in her police complaint that she was raped by her neighbour and another person on Wednesday.

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by two men at a village in Fatehabad district of Haryana, which has seen a spurt in rape cases.

She alleged that the two accused barged into her house when she was alone. The victim was threatened with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone.

The woman had got married six months back, police said.

"We have registered a case of rape against her neighbour and other co-accused. The accused have also been booked under other relevant provisions of the law. They will be arrested soon," Fatehabad's SP Deepak Saharan said over phone on Thursday.

Haryana has recently witnessed many cases of rape.

On Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy had allegedly raped a 3-year-old girl in a colony in Hisar.

A 15-year-old girl's half-naked body was found on Saturday from near the bank of a canal in a village in Jind district after she had gone missing last Tuesday from her village in Kurukshetra district. The girl was brutally assaulted, her private parts mutilated and some of the vital organs ruptured, police said.

In a separate incident, an 11-year-old girl was raped and killed in Panipat last week.

Alleging complete breakdown of law and order machinery, the opposition Congress has sought dismissal of the Khattar government and imposition of President's Rule in the state.

Tags: haryana rape case, khattar government, gangrape
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

