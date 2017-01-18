The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017 | Last Update : 03:27 AM IST

India, All India

Year after Rohith Vemula death, stir rocks Hyderabad University

PTI
Published : Jan 18, 2017, 3:12 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2017, 3:10 am IST

Holding placards reading “Justice for Rohit Vemula”, the protesters marched towards the main gate and tried to enter the university.

Rohith Vemula
 Rohith Vemula

Hyderabad: A group of protesters tried to enter the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Tuesday to take part in a meeting organised in memory of Rohith Vemula on his first death anniversary, but were whisked away by the police.

The protesters comprising a number of students’ organisations had assembled in front of the UoH main gate as part of “Shahadat Din” of Vemula, who was found hanging in a hostel room on the varsity campus on January 17 2016.

A section of students, under the aegis of Joint Action Committee for Social Justice — UoH, said they would gather at the “Rohit Stupa” to remember his legacy and to vow that the fight will go on against “casteism and communalism”.

The protesters marched towards the main entrance gate of UoH, raised slogans against UoH vice-chancellor Apparao Podile and sought his immediate arrest.

Holding placards reading “Justice for Rohit Vemula”, the protesters marched towards the main gate and tried to enter the university.

The police immediately took them away in a vehicle even as JAC members assembled near the main gate after coming from inside the campus.

Vemula’s suicide had sparked massive protests nationwide, resulting in a fierce political slugfest, with a string of political parties and dalit organisations siding with students and accusing the BJP and the varsity administration of targeting Vemula.

It had also triggered a huge political furore with the then HRD minister Smriti Irani coming under attack along with labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya for having written a letter related to the matter.

Raising questions on Rohit Vemula’s dalit status, a commission constituted by the HRD ministry after the scholar’s death had said the material on record did not establish it and attributed his suicide to personal reasons.

However, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairperson P.L. Punia had rejected the judicial commission’s report on Vemula’s suicide as fake and fictitious, and said the deceased research scholar was a dalit.

 

Tags: rohith vemula, rohith vemula suicide, dalit

MOST POPULAR

1

Nagpur: MLC poll candidate hands over Rs 8500 in Re 1 coins as deposit

2

Online dating may undermine mportance of intimacy

3

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

4

Redmi Note 4 launch on January 19 confirmed by Xiaomi

5

Amazon apologises to Jewish lady for 'Uncle Adolf' note, fires staff

more

Editors' Picks

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham