Tension prevails at WB’s Bhangar, CM reviews situation

Published : Jan 18, 2017, 2:35 pm IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: Uneasy calm prevailed at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, a day after one person was killed in crossfire between groups of outsiders and villagers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reviewed the situation at a meeting with top police officers.

Villagers put up barricades felling trees and piles of bricks on roads amidst unconfirmed reports of a second person dying in yesterday's crossfire.

A senior state police officer said properties at a police outpost were destroyed and a motorcycle was put on fire by agitating villagers this morning.

"Forces were withdrawn from the area but we are keeping an eye on the situation there," he said.

Banerjee held a meeting with top police officers during the day to take a stock of the situation in which DGP Surajit Purakayasta was present among others. State Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay when contacted, said the state government would "surely" hold a meeting with agitated villagers and farmers after the situation "normalises".

"The situation is under control in Bhangar. Till now, there is no news of any second person dying there. And there is no news of any protests anywhere there also," he said.

On compensation to the family of the deceased, Chattopadhyay said Banerjee was looking into the matter and would decide on it.

