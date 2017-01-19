The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017 | Last Update : 10:01 PM IST

India, All India

Should not put RBI Governor to odd questions: Manmohan Singh told panel

PTI
Published : Jan 18, 2017, 8:41 pm IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2017, 8:41 pm IST

The former Prime Minister said that central bank and the Governor's position as an institution should be respected.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (Photo: AP)
 Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday escaped possible grilling by a parliamentary committee over the demonetisation issue, thanks to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s intervention.

Patel, who along with other RBI and finance ministry officials appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, was put to some tough questions by members, sources in the committee said.

He could not reply to questions such as when normalcy would be back in the banking system and how much of demonetised currency was deposited during the 50-day window.

Before further grilling could start, Singh, who earlier had made a forceful speech against demonetisation in Rajya Sabha calling it a "monumental failure and organised loot", intervened to say that the central bank and the Governor's position as an institution should be respected.

Singh, who himself was RBI Governor once, is believed to have told the Committee that he should not be put to odd questions.

Singh is understood to have told Patel that he need not answer a question put by one of the members relating to non-removal of cash withdrawal restrictions.

Tags: cash demonetisation, urjit patel, manmohan singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Obama's presidency viewed as success, approval hits 60 per cent poll

2

20,000 youths to be deployed as 'Swachhta Doots' to spread clean Ganga message

3

Couple claims threesomes can make marriage stronger

4

A 94-year-old attends 10 gym classes a week

5

Ajay Devgn calls Salman Khan unfair in his letter

more

Editors' Picks

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham