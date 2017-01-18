Senior Congress leader ND Tiwari, son Rohit to join BJP today

Tiwari wants a BJP ticket for his son from Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and therefore is all set to change his loyalty.

Narayan Dutt Tiwari along with his son Rohit Shekhar will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh chief minister and a senior Congress leader, Narayan Dutt Tiwari along with his son Rohit Shekhar will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

According to reports, Tiwari wants a BJP ticket for his son from Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and therefore is all set to change his loyalty.

The 91 year old leader was thrice the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (1976-77, 1984-85, 1988-89) and once the chief minister of Uttarakhand (2002-2007).

In 1986-1987, he served in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's cabinet as Minister for External Affairs.