The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017 | Last Update : 05:25 AM IST

India, All India

Bengaluru: Woman throws acid, slashes boyfriend’s face

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 18, 2017, 2:04 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2017, 4:04 am IST

The police have arrested the woman, who is a nurse, and are on the lookout for her cousin, who helped her in the crime.

The accused Lydia, 26, is a resident of Srirampura and a nurse at a private hospital on Ali Asgar Road.
 The accused Lydia, 26, is a resident of Srirampura and a nurse at a private hospital on Ali Asgar Road.

Bengaluru: A jilted lover threw acid on her boyfriend and then slashed his face with a knife in the city on Monday night, as he was reportedly taking too long to decide on marrying her and refusing to convert to Christianity. The police have arrested the woman, who is a nurse, and are on the lookout for her cousin, who helped her in the crime.

The accused Lydia, 26, is a resident of Srirampura  of Mysore city and a nurse at a private hospital on Ali Asgar Road. The victim, Jayakumar, 32, is a resident of Prakash Nagar, who runs an apparel shop near Ali Asgar Road. He has sustained acid burns on his neck and knife cut wounds on the face.

The police said that Lydia met Jayakumar when she had gone to his shop over five years ago. They soon fell in love and started meeting each other regularly. Lydia reportedly kept asking him to marry her and also to get converted to Christianity. In November last year, Jayakumar agreed to marry her, but refused to convert to Christianity which had led to a fight between them. Later, Jayakumar had stopped taking her phone calls. “An upset Lydia decided to teach him a lesson, and sought her cousin Sunil’s help. A week ago, she had spirited away an acid bottle used for cleaning and a blade from the hospital. On Monday evening, Jayakumar and his friend Padmanabh had gone to Rajarajeshwari temple. Lydia got information about Jayakumar’s whereabouts from one of his family members. Lydia and Sunil, who knew the route taken by Jayakumar, waited for him near Attiguppe bus-stop. As Jayakumar and his friend approached Pipelane Road, Lydia threw acid on Jayakumar through the car window,” the police said.

Tags: acid attack, police, christianity
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Nagpur: MLC poll candidate hands over Rs 8500 in Re 1 coins as deposit

2

Online dating may undermine mportance of intimacy

3

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

4

Redmi Note 4 launch on January 19 confirmed by Xiaomi

5

Amazon apologises to Jewish lady for 'Uncle Adolf' note, fires staff

more

Editors' Picks

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham