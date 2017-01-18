Bengaluru: Woman throws acid, slashes boyfriend’s face

The police have arrested the woman, who is a nurse, and are on the lookout for her cousin, who helped her in the crime.

Bengaluru: A jilted lover threw acid on her boyfriend and then slashed his face with a knife in the city on Monday night, as he was reportedly taking too long to decide on marrying her and refusing to convert to Christianity. The police have arrested the woman, who is a nurse, and are on the lookout for her cousin, who helped her in the crime.

The accused Lydia, 26, is a resident of Srirampura of Mysore city and a nurse at a private hospital on Ali Asgar Road. The victim, Jayakumar, 32, is a resident of Prakash Nagar, who runs an apparel shop near Ali Asgar Road. He has sustained acid burns on his neck and knife cut wounds on the face.

The police said that Lydia met Jayakumar when she had gone to his shop over five years ago. They soon fell in love and started meeting each other regularly. Lydia reportedly kept asking him to marry her and also to get converted to Christianity. In November last year, Jayakumar agreed to marry her, but refused to convert to Christianity which had led to a fight between them. Later, Jayakumar had stopped taking her phone calls. “An upset Lydia decided to teach him a lesson, and sought her cousin Sunil’s help. A week ago, she had spirited away an acid bottle used for cleaning and a blade from the hospital. On Monday evening, Jayakumar and his friend Padmanabh had gone to Rajarajeshwari temple. Lydia got information about Jayakumar’s whereabouts from one of his family members. Lydia and Sunil, who knew the route taken by Jayakumar, waited for him near Attiguppe bus-stop. As Jayakumar and his friend approached Pipelane Road, Lydia threw acid on Jayakumar through the car window,” the police said.