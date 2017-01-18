The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

India, All India

HC refuses to interfere with Delhi govt's 2-day Assembly Session

PTI
Published : Jan 18, 2017, 2:21 pm IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2017, 2:22 pm IST

The petition claimed that by not inviting the Lt Governor, the AAP government was ‘dishonouring’ its office.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (left) and deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (left) and deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to give hearing on a plea seeking to restrain AAP government from going ahead with its two-day Winter Session of Assembly which has already commenced.

"It is the prerogative of the Speaker to call a session. How can the court interfere in it," a bench of Justices B D Ahmed and Ashutosh Kumar said.

The plea for urgent hearing on Wednesday was mentioned before the bench through advocate R P Luthra who urged the court to declare the two-day Assembly Session as "illegal and invalid".

The bench, however, did not list the matter for Wednesday, saying "you (petitioner) file the petition. It will come up tomorrow."

The petition claimed that by not inviting the Lieutenant Governor to address the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the AAP government was "dishonouring" its office.

It further said rules stipulated that at the commencement of the first session of each year, the LG shall address the House. "This rule is being honoured since the formation of the Delhi Assembly. But the present government has chosen to circumvent the rules," the plea said.

Yesterday when the sixth segment of the ongoing fourth session of the Assembly commenced, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta objected to it saying by not inviting new Lt Governor Anil Baijal to address the "first session of the year", the government has "violated and misused" rules.

He quoted section 19 (1) of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Rules that stipulates that at the commencement of the first Session of each year, the L-G shall address the House and claimed "the present government has chosen to circumvent the rules."

However, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel rejected Gupta's charge, saying this sitting was "not a new session in a new calendar year but continuation of an ongoing one. I want to warn you against dragging the name of LG based on a misleading claims."

Tags: aap govt, delhi assembly, ashutosh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ajay Devgn calls Salman Khan unfair in his letter

2

Deepika Padukone makes her debut on Ellen DeGeneres' show

3

My sons have no extra privileges over girls : SRK

4

New moth named after Donald Trump

5

Facebook's Zuckerberg questioned at trial over virtual-reality technology

more

Editors' Picks

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham