Arvind Kejriwal: Will put Majithia in jail before April 15

Chandigarh: AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that AAP would form the next government in Punjab and claimed that state Cabinet minister Bikram Majithia, who is accused of his links with drug dealers, would be put in jail before April 15.

Taking to media at the Chandigarh Press Club, Mr Kejriwal said that entire Punjab in voice is accusing Mr Majithia of selling drugs in the state. Mr Majithia’s name has figured in many drug-related cases, he said, adding that he was never interrogated by the police. “He was named kingpin of the drug trade in Punjab by accused Jagdish Bhola and Jagjit Singh Chahal arrested in connection with a synthetic drug racket.” Mr Kejriwal said the AAP government would not allow chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and members of his Cabinet, facing corruption charges, to go scot-free. “We will constitute a special investigating team to probe the ill-gotten wealth of the Badal family and recover every single pie looted from Punjab,” he said, adding that food supply minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon and agriculture minister Tota Singh, who were allegedly involved in food and pesticide scam, would also be brought to book. The AAP government would also take steps to investigate Swiss accounts of state Congress chief Capt. Amarinder Singh, he said. He said Mr Singh has backstabbed the people of Punjab by helping Badals.