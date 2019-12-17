Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

India, All India

Rape accused stabs minor victim's father to death in Rajasthan, injures mother, brother

PTI
Published : Dec 17, 2019, 9:53 am IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2019, 9:53 am IST

The accused would also be arrested once he was discharged from the hospital, police added.

The accused also got badly injured after he was caught by the villagers while fleeing the spot. He has been admitted to a hospital, the police said. (Representational Image)
 The accused also got badly injured after he was caught by the villagers while fleeing the spot. He has been admitted to a hospital, the police said. (Representational Image)

Jodhpur: A man accused of raping a girl allegedly barged into her house in Rajasthan's Pali district, stabbed minor's father to death and injured her brother and mother, police said on Monday.

The incident on Sunday night led to protests as irate villagers demanded suspension of the Sadri police station in-charge for his alleged negligence in acting on the repeated complaints of threats to the family by the accused. The protesters also refused to allow the post-mortem of the body on Monday.

According to assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Brijesh Kumar Soni, the girl -- a resident of a village in Sadri, 350 km southwest of Jaipur -- had eloped with Dhannaram, a resident of the same village, on July 14.

After coming home on November 10, she lodged a complaint of abduction and rape against Dhannaram and an investigation had been under progress, Soni said.

Dhannaram allegedly barged into the house of the girl on Sunday night with a knife and attacked the family members. The father of the girl was killed, while her mother and brother were injured, the officer said.

The accused also got badly injured after he was caught by the villagers while fleeing the spot. He has been admitted to a hospital, the police said.

Admitting negligence of the local police, the district superintendent of police suspended Sadri police station incharge Raj Deepender Singh on Monday evening, the ASP said.

The accused would also be arrested once he was discharged from the hospital, the officer added.

Tags: rape, crime, crime against women, rajasthan crime
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A major controversy had broken out after police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence during protests against the new citizenship law. (Photo: ANI)

10 arrested in connection with Jamia violence; no students among them: Cops

A peaceful protest turned into a violent showdown between the police and protestors who were opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act, which left many students and cops injured. (Photo: PTI)

Jamia protesters admitted with bullet wounds, says doctor; cops deny allegations

The WEF said it is has committed to at least double the current percentage of women participants at the Davos summit by 2030. (Representational Image)

India slips to 112th rank on gender gap index, in bottom 5 on health, economic fronts

A group of another 50 women, including students and their family members, demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah resign in the wake of alleged police atrocities. (Photo: PTI)

Women take lead against cops 'excesses' at Jamia, says 'its now or never situation'

MOST POPULAR

1

Superman's cape sells for nearly USD 200,000 at Hollywood auction

2

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

3

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

4

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

5

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham